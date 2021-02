Миранчуку не нашлось места: как «Аталанта» сыграла с «Наполи»

CORRECTED POST:

Need to be seriousasked...#Napoli's Diego Demme sustained high velocity ball to face. Was back on pitch in ~ 1:15 only to go back down less 1 min later. Carted off.

By mechanism alone, shouldve been removed

How was he adequately cleared in 1:15??#SerieA pic.twitter.com/RtRPuMHG8u