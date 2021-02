Пропустил от Наместникова: как Василевский стал лучшим игроком матча

Andrei Vasilevskiy (27 saves) improved to 10-0-0 vs. Detroit dating to Dec. 20, 2016 and matched Ben Bishop (10-0-0 vs. NJD) for the NHL's second-longest active win streak against one opponent. Only Tuukka Rask (12-0-0 vs. ARI) has recorded a longer such run. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/j1yz1oOuym