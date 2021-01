Невезение Малкина, провал Панарина: что случилось в НХЛ

Assisting on a goal that ties it at 2 late in the 3rd period vs the Bruins tonight, Evgeni Malkin has tied Jaromir Jagr for the 3rd most career points by a player in @penguins franchise history (1079). He now trails only Mario Lemieux (1723) and Sidney Crosby (1270) on that list pic.twitter.com/vBfqCU2VFy