Бой завершился нокаутом: Поветкин проиграл Уайту

WHYTE LEAN & MEAN FOR POVETKIN REMATCH



Alexander Povetkin and @DillianWhyte have weighed in ahead of Saturday's big rematch. The next time they meet will be in the ring ⏳



Book nowhttps://t.co/ymi4ss7JnS#RumbleOnTheRock #PovetkinWhyte2 pic.twitter.com/XMIZO5YoU7