Холанд забил 100 мячей в карьере быстрее Месси и Роналду

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ - @ErlingHaaland scored his 100th senior career goal in his 146th match in all competitions. To compare, Kylian Mbappé (180), Lionel Messi (210), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (245) and Cristiano Ronaldo (301) all needed more matches to reach a century of goals. #FCBBVB #DerKlassiker